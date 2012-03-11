LONDON, March 11 A pullback by European
banks has not significantly hurt asset prices or global lending
volumes as Asian and U.S. rivals and assets managers and bond
investors have stepped in to take up the slack.
That is the finding of the Bank for International
Settlements, which charts cross-border borrowing around the
world, although it warns it is unclear if the shortfall will
continue to be filled as deleveraging by European lenders goes
on.
"There was little evidence that actual or prospective sales
lowered asset prices, and overall financing volumes held up for
most types of credit," the BIS said in its latest quarterly
report, released on Sunday.
"An open question is whether other financial institutions
will be able to substitute for European banks as the latter
continue to deleverage," it said.
Europe's banks sold assets and cut lending in 2011 and early
this year, notably those denominated in dollars, holding higher
risk weights, or where market prices had held up, to limit the
damage to their strained capital positions.
Deleveraging is part of "a necessary post-crisis adjustment
to remove excess capacity and restructure balance sheets," but
severe funding strains and sovereign risk last year raised fears
of "a precipitous deleveraging process" that could see European
bank sell up to 3 trillion euros of assets, the report said.
Having lower leverage and higher capital requirements does
benefit banks by reducing their cost of funding, the BIS said in
a separate study as part of the report.
This supports the argument that banks should build up bigger
capital cushions in good economic times, to be run down when
economies sag.
"Our analysis shows that it is cheaper for banks to raise
capital during an economic expansion than in a recession," the
BIS economists said. "From a prudential viewpoint, this evidence
supports the rationale behind the introduction of
countercyclical capital buffer requirements, which increase in
booms and decline in busts."
Banks in Britain have the lowest average cost of equity, of
about 5.5 percent, followed by lenders in Japan, the report
said, based on analysis of data for 16 years up to 2009. German
banks faced a cost of equity of 15 percent on average, wile U.S.
and Canadian banks faced a cost of about 7.5 percent, it said.
The cost of capital has risen since the financial crisis,
however, and even UK banks signal their average cost of equity
is now 10 percent or more.
The BIS study said bigger, globally important banks also
enjoyed a lower cost of capital than smaller rivals, supporting
the move by regulators to make big banks hold more capital.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)