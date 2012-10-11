ZURICH Oct 11 How much capital domestically important banks will be required to hold as of 2016 will be left up to national regulators, the deputy secretary general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said.

"The level will be up to the supervisors," Bill Coen told Reuters. "The minimum ought to be the Basel minimum."

The Basel Committee had earlier on Thursday published a regulatory framework for domestically important banks, saying the failure of such a bank could greatly impact a country's economy and financial system.