* Time of exit not necessarily now, decision for each central bank

* Market turbulence should not lead to delay of exit

* Banks should prepare for volatility as policies normalise

By Eva Kuehnen

BASEL, June 26 The Bank for International Settlements is not demanding an immediate reversal of ultra-loose central bank policies, its chief said, after the group's annual report provoked a stormy reaction from media and economists.

BIS General Manager Jaime Caruana told Reuters in an interview that the timing of an exit had to be determined by each central bank individually and that markets had over-reacted to the Federal Reserve's plan to stop money printing.

But he warned that some volatility was inevitable and should not deter other central banks from doing the same when the time is right.

The report from the BIS - known as "the central banks' central bank" - attracted a heated response at the weekend after saying an exit from accommodative policies would only become harder over time.

The Financial Times accused it in an editorial of "being deeply and dangerously wrong".

"I would not go as far as to say that the right moment is now," Caruana said, sitting in his office on the 17th floor of the BIS headquarters in Basel.

"That is for each central bank to decide for itself - and the right moment may be different for each central bank," said Caruana, whose organisation is an umbrella group for the world's central banks.

Nonetheless, banks should prepare themselves for a measure of market turmoil ahead by checking their resilience to interest rate risk, volatility, and drops in asset prices.

"If they prepare themselves then, when the time comes, the normalisation process would be smoother and easier," he said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke rocked financial markets across the world by outlining last week a plan to wind down the central bank's massive stimulus programme.

In contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has made clear that there is no prospect of euro zone monetary policy being tightened in the foreseeable future and the Bank of Japan has just embarked on an extraordinary stimulus programme.

"It is not a good idea to delay the transition just because of concerns that markets would potentially become volatile," Caruana said, adding that by waiting the situation may not necessarily improve, while debt levels may rise in the meantime.

Clear and gradual communication was vital to avoid unnecessary chaos on financial markets, said Caruana.

"I was a little bit surprised by the volatility. Personally, I think the market over-reacted," he said.

"Frankly speaking, I find that Bernanke's communication (in the last FOMC) was very well done. He was really trying to convey what the Fed's plans are and I think that's the right approach," Caruana said.

EXCESSIVE RISK TAKING

Since the outbreak of the financial crisis almost six years ago, central banks have cut interest rates close to zero and expanded their balance sheets to accommodate weakening economies.

While the Fed sees sufficient strength in the U.S. economy to begin withdrawing its stimulus, Europe is still in recession and European Central Bank policymakers went out of their way on Tuesday to stress an exit was still far off.

"There should be no doubts that our 'exit' is distant and our monetary policy is and will remain accommodative," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said, echoing similar comments from his boss, President Mario Draghi.

Caruana acknowledged that the global economy had not normalised yet and urged governments to reform and banks to repair their balance sheets and adjust to a new financial regulatory standards to achieve more sustainable growth.

Only then could central banks withdraw their crisis measures. Keeping them in place for too long though takes pressure off those who needed to act and bears risks, some of them were already materialising, Caruana said.

"For example, even high-yield issuers can borrow at historic low rates, and there are more covenant-light loans that are given even for leveraged companies. These indicate that there may be some excessive risk taking," he said.

Covenants are rules placed on loans to ensure repayment.

Europe's plan for a banking union played a crucial role to stabilise markets and Caruana pushed for a swift implementation of a single supervisor, a joint-mechanism to wind down banks and eventually also a joint deposit guarantee scheme.

"It should not be an option not to have a very fine resolution mechanism. I think it's a very important part," he said, referring to work that has been done on the subject at a European as well as a global level.

"This needs to be implemented," Caruana said.

European leaders will discuss progress on the banking union, which they agreed on a year ago, at a summit later this week. Difficulties have arisen within member states over how far this union should go.

Caruana, whose term was just extended until March 2017 when he will reach the BIS retirement age of 65, was hopeful that by then the crisis could be over if everybody played their part.

"If we work on all the issues together, not only monetary, but also fiscal and structural, then I think the chances of the crisis being over by the time I leave the BIS would be higher," Caruana said. "If these are not done, then it will take longer." (Editing by Mike Peacock/Jeremy Gaunt)