LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) warned that its data provides a distorted
picture of credit protection against default sold by banks and
should be used with extreme caution.
The BIS published a special report in its Quarterly Review
explaining why "guarantees extended" numbers that appear in its
consolidated banking statistics are not a very accurate proxy
for credit default swap (CDS) exposure accumulated by banks.
Scrutiny of CDS volumes has risen during the sovereign debt
crisis. Because the CDS market is opaque, BIS consolidated
banking statistics are a useful port of call for analysts.
Under the "guarantees extended" heading the BIS compiles
"contingent liabilities arising from an irrevocable obligation
to pay a third-party beneficiary when a client fails to perform
some contractual obligation". This category includes the
liabilities of the protection seller of credit derivatives
contracts and gives an idea of the exposure accumulated by
banking systems to individual countries.
The temptation by market watchers is to use these numbers to
estimate how much protection has been sold by banks via CDS.
The volumes of guarantees extended appear sometimes in
analysts' research notes, when for instance they track the
amount of guarantees extended by banks on Spain or Italy. These
figures have appeared in tables next to CDS in brackets. But
usually, analysts are extremely cautious and tend to provide the
full definition of the BIS.
The BIS said that this question has recently raised a
substantial amount of interest and has provided some useful
clarifications in its Quarterly Review.
First, the BIS stressed that its "guarantees extended"
category goes beyond the sale of protection via CDS. Other types
of guarantees are also included -- such as secured, bid and
performance bonds, irrevocable and standby letters of credit,
acceptances and endorsements.
Moreover, the CDS themselves are computed by the BIS in a
very specific way: it uses notional values and generally only
reports the gross values of CDS sold, as opposed to net value.
Under the BIS rules, CDS bought by banks are not reported in the
guarantees extended category.
Furthermore, their treatment in the BIS consolidated banking
statistics depends on whether the reporting bank that purchased
the CDS contract owns the underlying security or not. What is a
mere derivatives exposure when the underlying security is not
owned becomes a risk transfer and a foreign claim when that
security is owned.
