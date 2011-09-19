LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) warned that its data provides a distorted picture of credit protection against default sold by banks and should be used with extreme caution.

The BIS published a special report in its Quarterly Review explaining why "guarantees extended" numbers that appear in its consolidated banking statistics are not a very accurate proxy for credit default swap (CDS) exposure accumulated by banks.

Scrutiny of CDS volumes has risen during the sovereign debt crisis. Because the CDS market is opaque, BIS consolidated banking statistics are a useful port of call for analysts.

Under the "guarantees extended" heading the BIS compiles "contingent liabilities arising from an irrevocable obligation to pay a third-party beneficiary when a client fails to perform some contractual obligation". This category includes the liabilities of the protection seller of credit derivatives contracts and gives an idea of the exposure accumulated by banking systems to individual countries.

The temptation by market watchers is to use these numbers to estimate how much protection has been sold by banks via CDS.

The volumes of guarantees extended appear sometimes in analysts' research notes, when for instance they track the amount of guarantees extended by banks on Spain or Italy. These figures have appeared in tables next to CDS in brackets. But usually, analysts are extremely cautious and tend to provide the full definition of the BIS.

The BIS said that this question has recently raised a substantial amount of interest and has provided some useful clarifications in its Quarterly Review.

First, the BIS stressed that its "guarantees extended" category goes beyond the sale of protection via CDS. Other types of guarantees are also included -- such as secured, bid and performance bonds, irrevocable and standby letters of credit, acceptances and endorsements.

Moreover, the CDS themselves are computed by the BIS in a very specific way: it uses notional values and generally only reports the gross values of CDS sold, as opposed to net value. Under the BIS rules, CDS bought by banks are not reported in the guarantees extended category.

Furthermore, their treatment in the BIS consolidated banking statistics depends on whether the reporting bank that purchased the CDS contract owns the underlying security or not. What is a mere derivatives exposure when the underlying security is not owned becomes a risk transfer and a foreign claim when that security is owned. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)