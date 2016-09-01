By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 The Chinese yuan has overtaken
the Mexican peso as the most actively traded emerging market
currency, reflecting China's growing influence on the global
economy, a survey of the foreign exchange industry showed on
Thursday.
The yuan or renminbi was the world's eighth
most actively traded currency overall, moving up from the ninth
position in 2013, according to the Bank for International
Settlements' triennial survey of forex activity.
The average daily turnover of renminbi almost doubled, from
$120 billion to $202 billion, between April 2013 and April 2016,
representing a rise in its share of global turnover to 4 percent
from 2 percent, the BIS said.
"Ninety-five per cent of renminbi turnover is due to trading
against the U.S. dollar. The average turnover of dollar/yuan
rose from $113 billion to $192 billion over the three-year
period," the survey said.
The surge in trading in the yuan comes as China, the world's
second largest economy after the United States, presses ahead
with efforts to internationalise the yuan and make it more
easily available for trading.
The International Monetary Fund's admission last year of the
yuan into its benchmark currency basket has also meant that
Chinese unit will make up a 10 percent share of global central
bank reserves.
The yuan's rise supports recent data from banking network
SWIFT that shows that it is now the fifth most-used currency for
international payments. The big bank-to-bank trading platforms
have also reported a surge in its usage.
The BIS survey also showed that several other emerging
market currencies, particularly from the Asia-Pacific region,
gained market share. The Korean won, Indian rupee
and Thai baht were among the currencies that advanced in
the ranking by two or three places apiece.
In contrast, the turnover of some emerging market currencies
-- notably the Mexican peso and Russian rouble -- peaked in 2013
and has since exhibited a significant decline. That was broadly
in line with a drop in commodity and oil prices during that
three year period which made both the peso and the rouble less
attractive currencies to buy.
Among the other heavily traded advanced economy currencies,
the commodity-linked Australian dollar lost market share
along with the Swiss franc. In contrast, sterling
, the Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and
Norwegian crown gained share in global FX turnover.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Jamie McGeever and
Catherine Evans)