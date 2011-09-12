BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 12 Following are comments by Jean-Claude Trichet, chair of the Global Economy Meeting and President of the European Central Bank, at a news conference after discussions of the world economy at the Bank for International Settlements in Basel.

ON GLOBAL ECONOMY

"We are observing a slowing down of the global economy and we of course incorporated all of us this element in our own analysis because the global economic behaviour is something that is important for all of us."

"We don't see a recession on the cards at all but we see a slowing down in comparison to what has been observed in the recent period."

"We see also downside risks in a degree of slowing down in the global economy have augmented during the recent period."

ON REFORM

"We see at the global level the necessity to take into account the different national circumstances in terms particularly of medium term fiscal consolidation."

"One message that was coming from the global economy meeting very very clearly was a call for all decision makers to fully implement the decisions that were already taken and to develop all those decisions as rapidly, as comprehensively, as completely as required by the situation."

ON INFLATION

"It's not new that solidly anchoring inflation expectations is not only necessary because we have the mandate but very important for leading the way for growth and job creation in the medium term."

"We are united in purpose, which means guarding against the danger of inflation and against the danger of recession.

"The situation has to be examined at the level of each particular economy.

"In the emerging economies you have areas where you have both a slowing down, which again is not dramatic, but you still have inflationary pressures.

"I don't see that we could really say that the advanced economies as a whole are going to a level that could be close to zero, I don't see that."

"We are united in purpose and we took ... the decisions that are necessary to deliver on our mandate, to solidly anchor inflation expectations, in order to guard against the risk of inflation and deflation, including in the very demanding period that we are experiencing."

ON LIQUIDITY, BANKS

"We stand ready to provide liquidity to banks as required."

"It is again a sentiment that we expressed in the case of the euro area. We have the capacity as a central bank to provide liquidity on an unlimited basis and at fixed rate, which is a very important feature of our non standard measures."

"It is a global message of the central banks. Central banks stand ready to provide liquidity to banks as required."

"In the present circumstances we all have to be permanently alert and stand ready for any observations that we can make on the evolution of the situation."

"We have the weaponry to provide liquidity.

"We are delivering supply in Europe to other banks liquidity at the level of 530 billion approximately."

"I always have explained in many occasions what was the position we have, namely that reinforcing the balance sheets of banks in general is part of our permanent message."

ON GREECE

"All institutions are calling the Greek government to fully deliver on its commitments."

"I don't think there is any doubt that if they confirm very firmly all their commitments then they will be in a better situation."

"My working assumption is that because of the very strong messages...and also because it is the superior interest because of Greece and its people we will be able to observe something that is satisfactory."

ON SNB

"We had some explanation on why the reason why the decision had been taken at the SNB, and that was part of the governing meeting."

"It was very interesting for the meeting to hear this explanation."