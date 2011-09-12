BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 12 Following are
comments by Jean-Claude Trichet, chair of the Global Economy
Meeting and President of the European Central Bank, at a news
conference after discussions of the world economy at the Bank
for International Settlements in Basel.
For a full story, click:
ON GLOBAL ECONOMY
"We are observing a slowing down of the global economy and
we of course incorporated all of us this element in our own
analysis because the global economic behaviour is something that
is important for all of us."
"We don't see a recession on the cards at all but we see a
slowing down in comparison to what has been observed in the
recent period."
"We see also downside risks in a degree of slowing down in
the global economy have augmented during the recent period."
ON REFORM
"We see at the global level the necessity to take into
account the different national circumstances in terms
particularly of medium term fiscal consolidation."
"One message that was coming from the global economy meeting
very very clearly was a call for all decision makers to fully
implement the decisions that were already taken and to develop
all those decisions as rapidly, as comprehensively, as
completely as required by the situation."
ON INFLATION
"It's not new that solidly anchoring inflation expectations
is not only necessary because we have the mandate but very
important for leading the way for growth and job creation in the
medium term."
"We are united in purpose, which means guarding against the
danger of inflation and against the danger of recession.
"The situation has to be examined at the level of each
particular economy.
"In the emerging economies you have areas where you have
both a slowing down, which again is not dramatic, but you still
have inflationary pressures.
"I don't see that we could really say that the advanced
economies as a whole are going to a level that could be close to
zero, I don't see that."
"We are united in purpose and we took ... the decisions that
are necessary to deliver on our mandate, to solidly anchor
inflation expectations, in order to guard against the risk of
inflation and deflation, including in the very demanding period
that we are experiencing."
ON LIQUIDITY, BANKS
"We stand ready to provide liquidity to banks as required."
"It is again a sentiment that we expressed in the case of
the euro area. We have the capacity as a central bank to provide
liquidity on an unlimited basis and at fixed rate, which is a
very important feature of our non standard measures."
"It is a global message of the central banks. Central banks
stand ready to provide liquidity to banks as required."
"In the present circumstances we all have to be permanently
alert and stand ready for any observations that we can make on
the evolution of the situation."
"We have the weaponry to provide liquidity.
"We are delivering supply in Europe to other banks liquidity
at the level of 530 billion approximately."
"I always have explained in many occasions what was the
position we have, namely that reinforcing the balance sheets of
banks in general is part of our permanent message."
ON GREECE
"All institutions are calling the Greek government to fully
deliver on its commitments."
"I don't think there is any doubt that if they confirm very
firmly all their commitments then they will be in a better
situation."
"My working assumption is that because of the very strong
messages...and also because it is the superior interest because
of Greece and its people we will be able to observe something
that is satisfactory."
ON SNB
"We had some explanation on why the reason why the decision
had been taken at the SNB, and that was part of the governing
meeting."
"It was very interesting for the meeting to hear this
explanation."