LONDON, March 18 The tarnished Libor interest
rate benchmark should be replaced with a range of reference
rates based on actual market transactions by banks, a global
group of central bankers said on Monday.
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and
UBS have all been fined for rigging the London
interbank offered rate, which regulators are now reforming.
The rate is compiled by banks submitting quotes for the
rates at which they believe they could borrow from another bank.
It is used to price products worth trillions of dollars, ranging
from home loans to credit cards, but central bankers signalled
that its days ought to be numbered.
"It is clear that central banks must play an important role
in supporting the development of alternative reference rates,"
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said in a statement.
King chairs a committee of central bankers at the Bank for
International Settlements, which on Monday published a report on
the role central banks could play in creating a choice of rates.
There is demand for greater use of transaction data to
produce a range of reference interest rates suitable for
different purposes, the report said.
It also said that there should be "robust fallback
arrangements" to cover the possibility of a breakdown in the
market on which the main reference rate is based. The interbank
market, which Libor reflects, dried up completely during the
financial crisis of 2007-09 .
Central banks can promote alternative rates such as
overnight rates and overnight index swaps rates, or general
collateral repo rates, the report said. These refer to contracts
between banks based on expected interest rates.
Some regulators remain cautious about a rapid shift to
market-based transactions, given the huge volume of contracts
still using Libor, while others say that such a move is overdue.
"In certain cases, central banks or supervisory authorities
could become more actively involved in producing reference
rates," the report said.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has been
calculating and distributing Libor rates for Libor's sponsor,
the British Bankers' Association, since 2005.