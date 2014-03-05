FRANKFURT, March 5 A return to more normal
monetary policy is increasingly justified, the head of the Bank
for International Settlements (BIS) said on Wednesday,
encouraging central banks not to be put off by disinflationary
pressures along the way.
Central banks should "stay the course of normalisation" and
should not be distracted by the "bumpiness associated with this
adjustment" Jaime Caruana, head of the BIS said in a speech in
Frankfurt, home to the European Central Bank.
"They should not be overly concerned by occasional
disinflationary pressures - these are often a result of
structural change on the supply side," Caruana said.
He was referring to the consequences of globalisation and
the demand headwinds coming from excessive debt and the
incomplete repair of company balance sheets.
The BIS is known as the central banks' central bank.
The ECB is due to meet on Thursday to set interest rates for
the euro zone, which is struggling with inflation far below its
target of just under 2 percent, weak bank lending and high
unemployment.
The ECB has said the euro zone's low inflation rates are in
part due to price adjustments in some periphery countries as
well as low energy costs, stressing that there were no
deflationary risks in the currency union at the moment.
A normalisation of monetary policy had "to some extent"
already started with the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its bond
purchase programme, which Caruana said should continue.
"Such a normalisation is increasingly justified by the
progress of the recovery," he said.
Caruana said global financial conditions remained
accommodative and noted that investors were still moving out of
safe, long-term assets into riskier ones. "One wonders whether
markets are now pricing all of the relevant risks at a time when
the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain."
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)