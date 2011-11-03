Zurich Nov 3 Insurance companies, asset
managers and providers of financial market infrastructure need
tighter supervision so that owners and managers are forced to
bear the cost of the big risks they take, said an economic
advisor to the Bank for International Settlements.
In a speech comparing a bank failure with a car wreck on
the motorway, Economic Adviser Stephen Cecchetti said that while
the chief focus has been banks, regulators must not cast their
net too narrowly.
"The principle is the same as for banks: the owners and
managers must be forced to face the costs of the systemic risks
that they create," he said in the text of a speech entitled "The
Rules of the Road" and written for an event in Paris.
Much work has been done to draft better capital and solvency
buffers, resulting in the new Basel III global rules, which come
into force from 2013.
Yet there are still further measures global regulators could
take to prevent any future failure of a major financial player
destabilising the whole system.
Efforts have chiefly focussed on banks, and critics have
said insurers, hedge funds and other players may need stricter
rules.
"A combination of higher loss absorbency, streamlined
resolution and more intense supervision must reduce both the
likelihood and impact of failure for both bank and non-bank
financial institutions," he said.
Banks are pushing to scale back or postpone Basel III,
saying profits will shrink and borrowing costs will
rise.
But they are getting little sympathy from policy makers.
"I am convinced that the benefits of the new capital and
liquidity standards far outweigh the costs both during the
transition and in the long run," said Cecchetti.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)