FRANKFURT Dec 11 Cross-border claims by
international banks fell in the second quarter of this year by
0.6 percent, or $192 billion, mainly due to fall in lending to
developed economies, the Bank for International Settlements said
on Sunday.
The BIS, the central bank of central banks, also warned that
the emerging Asia-Pacific and eastern Europe face risks through
the banking system.
"High shares of cross-border claims and short-term
international claims could make Asia-Pacific the emerging market
region most vulnerable to sudden capital withdrawals through the
banking system," the BIS said.
"Meanwhile, the risk of a credit crunch triggered by a
potential deleveraging by euro area banks is highest in emerging
Europe."
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)