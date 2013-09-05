LONDON, Sept 5 The Bank for International Settlements released its latest report on volumes in foreign exchange and over-the-counter derivatives markets on Thursday. Following is data showing the bank's findings on foreign exchange, where average daily turnover jumped by more than a third at current exchange rates over the past three years to $5.3 trillion. For a story on the BIS Triennial survey click on GLOBAL FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET TURNOVER (Daily averages in April in US$ billion) Instrument 2013 2010 Foreign exchange instruments 5,345 3,971 Spot transactions 2,046 1,488 Outright forwards 680 475 FX swaps 2,228 1,759 Currency swaps 54 43 Options and other products 337 207 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover at April 2013 FX rates* 5,345 3,969 * Non-US dollar legs of foreign currency transactions were converted into original currency amounts at average exchange rates for April of each survey year and then reconverted into US dollar amounts at average April 2013 exchange rates FOREIGN EXCHANGE TURNOVER BY COUNTERPARTY (Daily averages in April in US$ billion and percentages) 2013 2010 Counterparty amount %share amount %share Reporting dealers 2,070 38.7 1,544 38.9 Other fin. institutions 2,809 52.6 1,896 47.7 Non-fin. customers 465 8.7 532 13.4 CURRENCY DISTRIBUTION OF FX TURNOVER -- TOP 10 CURRENCIES (Percentage share of average daily turnover in April)* 2013 2010 2010 Rank 1. U.S. dollar 87.0 84.9 1 2. Euro 33.4 39.1 2 3. Japanese yen 23.0 19.0 3 4. Pound sterling 11.8 12.9 4 5. Australian dollar 8.6 7.6 5 6. Swiss franc 5.2 6.4 6 7. Canadian dollar 4.6 5.3 7 8. Mexican peso** 2.5 1.3 14 9. Chinese yuan** 2.2 0.9 17 10. New Zealand dollar** 2.0 1.6 10 * Because two currencies are involved in each transaction, the sum of percentage share of individual currencies totals 200 percent. ** Turnover for years prior to 2013 may be underestimated owing to incomplete reporting of offshore trading in previous surveys. TURNOVER BY CURRENCY PAIR (Daily averages in April in US$ billion and percentages, excluding estimated gaps in reporting) 2013 2010 Currency pair amount %share amount %share USD/EUR 1,289 24.1 1,098 27.7 USD/JPY 978 18.3 567 14.3 USD/GBP 472 8.8 360 9.1 USD/AUD 364 6.8 248 6.3 USD/CAD 200 3.7 182 4.6 USD/CHF 184 3.4 166 4.2 USD/MXN 128 2.4 N/A N/A USD/CNY 113 2.1 31 0.8 USD/NZD 82 1.5 N/A N/A USD/RUB 79 1.5 N/A N/A USD/HKD 69 1.3 85 2.1 USD/SGD 65 1.2 N/A N/A USD/TRY 63 1.2 N/A N/A USD/KRW 60 1.1 58 1.5 USD/SEK 55 1.0 45 1.1 USD/ZAR 51 1.0 24 0.6 EUR/JPY 147 2.8 111 2.8 EUR/GBP 102 1.9 109 2.7 EUR/CHF 71 1.3 71 1.8 JPY/AUD 45 0.8 24 0.6 TURNOVER BY LOCATION -- TOP 5 COUNTRIES* (Daily averages in April in US$ billion and as percentages) 2013 2010 Country amount %share amount %share 1. United Kingdom 2,726 40.9 1,854 36.8 2. United States 1,263 18.9 904 17.9 3. Singapore 383 5.7 266 5.3 4. Japan 374 5.6 312 6.2 5. Hong Kong 275 4.1 238 4.7 (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)