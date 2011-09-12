BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 12 Economic growth is
slowing but there is no sign of a worldwide recession, according
to global central bankers who said on Monday they had no plans
for concerted action.
Central banks stood ready to provide liquidity as needed and
there was no sign of deflation in developed economies,
Jean-Claude Trichet, speaking as chair of talks at a Bank for
International Settlements meeting, also said.
"We don't see a recession on the cards at all but we see a
slowing down in comparison to what has been observed in the
recent period," Trichet told journalists at a news conference.
"We see also downside risks in a degree of slowing down in
the global economy have augmented during the recent period."
Equity markets tumbled on Monday, with European shares
sinking to a 26-month low, partly in reaction to the failure
over the weekend of the Group of Seven industrialised nations
finance ministers to come up with more than a stated commitment
to help turn the world economy around.
Fears about a Greek default have risen after senior
politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition started talking openly about it.
The resignation of European Central Bank policymaker Juergen
Stark has added to signs of division among top policymakers on
how to tackle the problem while Greece has said it has cash for
only a few more weeks.
ECB chief Trichet called on decision-makers to implement
rapidly and comprehensively decisions that had already been
taken, including the July 21 move to provide Greece with a
second bailout.
International lenders threatened last week to withhold the
sixth bailout payment of about 8 billion euros ($11 million)
because of Greece's repeated fiscal slippage. Trichet said it
the working assumption was that Greece would satisfy EU and IMF
inspectors.
"All institutions are calling on the Greek government to
fully deliver on its commitments," Trichet said.
The Swiss franc has soared some 20 percent against the euro
in recent months as investors worried about the euro zone debt
crisis seek a safe haven, prompting the Swiss National Bank to
implement a cap on the Swiss franc against the euro to cushion
the Alpine economy.
When asked about whether the SNB's decision to cap the franc
at 1.20 per euro had been discussed, Trichet answered: "There
was explanation and I would say understanding by the global
economy meeting."
