UPDATE 2-Engaged Capital urges Rent-A-Center to explore sale
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Oct 5 Bisa Leasing: * Moody's assigns aaa.bo to bisa leasing's debt issuance
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley's global head of equities trading Peter Santoro is leaving the firm, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Global investors miss some of the best plays in emerging markets by focusing too heavily on commodities and ignoring consumer sectors that deliver fatter long-term returns, according to a Wall Street specialist in overseas markets said.