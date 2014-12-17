Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
CAIRO Dec 17 The UAE's Abraaj Investment Management asked Egypt's financial regulator on Wednesday to approve a revised offer of 84.66 Egyptian pounds per share for Egyptian snackmaker Bisco Misr, topping a rival bid by Kellogg.
If approved, the fresh bid would beat Kellogg's offer of 82.2 pounds per share.
Egypt's regulator last week extended the period for Abraaj to match Kellogg's bid to Dec. 24.
The new bid was announced by Abraaj in a statement on the Egyptian stock exchange. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.