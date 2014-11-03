UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Nov 3 UAE's Abraaj Investment Management has made a formal offer of 850 million Egyptian pounds($118.88 million) for 100 percent of Bisco Misr, one of Egypt's main producers of cakes and biscuits, the regulator said in a statement.
Abraaj's offer was 73.91 pounds per share, lower than Bisco Misr's closing price of 79.80 pounds on Sunday. The offer is for the whole company but Abraaj will accept no less than a 51 percent controlling stake, the statement said.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources