CAIRO Nov 26 UAE's Abraaj Investment Management
said on Wednesday it would raise its price for Egyptian cake and
biscuit maker Bisco Misr to 80.58 Egyptian pounds
($11.27) per share following a counter bid by Kellogg Co.
Abraaj's initial offer of 73 pounds per share earlier this
month was topped earlier on Wednesday by Kellogg's offer of 79
pounds.
The Bisco Misr takeover battle is part of a recent flurry of
mergers and rights issues that has boosted activity on the Cairo
bourse, which had struggled to revive investor confidence during
more than three years of political and economic turmoil since
the Arab Spring uprisings.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by
Mark Potter)