CAIRO Dec 24 UAE's Abraaj Investment Management is seeking regulatory approval to raise its bid for Egypt's Bisco Misr to 88.09 Egyptian pounds a share, aiming to top a rival bid by Kellogg Co. as the deadline for the takeover of the snackmaker loomed.

Abraaj said in a statement on Wednesday it had submitted a request valuing Bisco Misr at 1.013 billion pounds ($141.68 million) to Egypt's financial regulator, but it was not clear whether it had been accepted.

The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse.

($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)