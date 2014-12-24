BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
CAIRO Dec 24 UAE's Abraaj Investment Management is seeking regulatory approval to raise its bid for Egypt's Bisco Misr to 88.09 Egyptian pounds a share, aiming to top a rival bid by Kellogg Co. as the deadline for the takeover of the snackmaker loomed.
Abraaj said in a statement on Wednesday it had submitted a request valuing Bisco Misr at 1.013 billion pounds ($141.68 million) to Egypt's financial regulator, but it was not clear whether it had been accepted.
The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid