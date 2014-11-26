CAIRO Nov 26 Kellogg Co, the world's
biggest breakfast cereal maker, has offered to buy Egyptian cake
and biscuit maker Bisco Misr for a total of $127.06
million, the regulator said in a statement.
The offer from the U.S. cereal and snack maker at 79
Egyptian pounds ($11) per share is above the 73 pounds per share
offered earlier this month by the UAE's Abraaj Investment
Management.
The regulator said in a separate statement that Abraaj's
attempt to raise its tender offer price this week had been
received after Kellogg's initial offer, requiring it to offer a
price two percent above Kellogg's if it wishes to counter bid.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin)