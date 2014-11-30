(Adds context)
CAIRO Nov 30 Kellogg Co raised its bid
on Sunday for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr
, intensifying a bidding war with the UAE's Abraaj
Investment Management that has pushed up the offer price by more
than 12 percent.
The world's biggest breakfast cereal maker upped its bid to
82.2 Egyptian pounds ($11.50) per share on Sunday, trumping
Abraaj's previous offer of 80.58 pounds ($11.27). Abraaj
initially offered 73 pounds per share earlier this month, which
Kellogg countered last week with 79 pounds.
The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights
issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse, an exchange which
has struggled to revive investor confidence during the political
and economic turmoil that followed popular uprisings in 2011.
Egypt's government this year launched a raft of long-delayed
reforms aimed at luring back foreign investors and shoring up
growth while cutting a ballooning deficit.
The competing bids from Kellogg and Abraaj are the latest
sign foreign investors are returning to the market.
Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the most populous
Arab nation of 86 million people and Bisco Misr is a well-known
brand with three baking facilities in Cairo and Alexandria.
Abraaj, which has about $7.5 billion of assets under
management, typically invests in high-growth sectors in emerging
markets.
While shareholders with 56 percent of Bisco Misr agreed to
sell to Abraaj, Kellogg's bids have forced the
private equity firm to return with higher offers.
