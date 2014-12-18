(Adds background)
CAIRO Dec 18 Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co
has again raised its bid for Egyptian snack maker Bisco
Misr, outbidding private equity group Abraaj for the
third time and snatching the lead in a $140 million takeover
battle.
Kellogg said on Thursday it would improve its offer to 86.36
Egyptian pounds per share, hoping to secure a brand that will
give it a high profile presence in the Arab world's most
populous nation.
UAE's Abraaj Investment Management, the Middle East's
largest private equity firm, has been battling Kellogg for the
Egyptian firm since last month, after the U.S. group scuppered
its deal to snap up Bisco.
Abraaj had increased its own bid only this week to 84.66
pounds, topping a previous Kellogg offer.
Food is seen as a potentially lucrative sector in Egypt,
with its growing population of 86 million, and Bisco Misr is a
well-known brand.
Cairo has seen a flurry of mergers and share issues in
recent months, signs of renewed investor confidence after the
political and economic turmoil that followed popular uprisings
in 2011.
Egypt's government this year launched a raft of reforms
aimed at luring back foreign investors and shoring up growth
while cutting a ballooning deficit.
While shareholders with 56 percent of Bisco Misr had agreed
to sell to Abraaj at 73.91 pounds per share, Kellogg's bids have
forced the private equity firm to return with higher offers.
Abraaj, which has about $7.5 billion of assets under
management, targets high-growth sectors in emerging markets.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
