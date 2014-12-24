BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
CAIRO Dec 24 Kellogg Co. has raised its bid for Egypt's Bisco Misr to 89.86 Egyptian pounds ($12.57) per share, topping a rival offer by the UAE's Abraaj, the head of Egypt's financial regulator said on Wednesday.
Sherif Samy told Reuters by phone the bidding period would be extended by five days with each new offer, until sixty days after the first offer, when sealed bids would be requested.
The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Mark Potter)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid