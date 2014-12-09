CAIRO Dec 9 Egypt's financial regulator on
Thursday extended the offer period for UAE's Abraaj Investment
Management for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr
to December 24 to match the period of rival bidder
Kellogg Co.
"Applying the principle of equal opportunity... the
authority has no objection to extending the period of the
offer," the regulator said in a statement to the Cairo bourse.
Bisco Misr set off a bidding war with Kellogg by offering
82.2 Egyptian pounds ($11.50) per share, trumping Abraaj's
previous bid of 80.58 pounds ($11.27).
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ali Abdellaty and Stephen Kalin, editing by
Louise Heavens)