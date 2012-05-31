* Interim gov't may be taking orders from army, EU says
* EU adds more Bissau military brass to sanctions list
* Angolan troops seen withdrawing by next week
BISSAU, May 31 The European Union said on
Thursday it does not recognise the recently-formed caretaker
government in Guinea-Bissua which appears to be taking orders
from the military junta.
The West African state, a narcotics trafficking hub to
Europe, has been in turmoil since soldiers seized power on April
12, derailing a presidential election in the latest of a string
of coups since independence from Portugal in 1974.
The junta said on May 22 it was handing power over to a
civilian transitional government, led by regionally-backed
interim President Manuel Sherifo Nhamadjo and charged with
setting new elections within 12 months.
"The transitional government is not the result of a
democratic process and is not inclusive," Alexandre Polack, a
spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton told
Reuters by email.
"Furthermore, it seems to remain under the control of the
armed forces. Under the present circumstances, it is not
possible to envisage the recognition of the transitional
government," he said.
The EU said in a statement it had strengthened sanctions
against the junta, adding 15 individuals to a list of six banned
from entering EU territory and subject to a freeze of their
assets within the bloc.
The EU moves could prove an embarrassment to West African
regional bloc ECOWAS, which brokered the transition deal, which
has also been criticized by the United Nations and the CPLP
grouping of Portuguese speaking countries for failing to adhere
to a 'zero tolerance' policy for coup leaders.
An ECOWAS official was not immediately available to comment.
Western diplomatic sources said the ECOWAS deal had rewarded
the coup leaders with the removal of election front-runner
Carlos Gomes Junior, who the junta said had been plotting with
Angola to "annihilate" the Guinea-Bissau military.
Gomes Junior, a former prime minister who supported efforts
to reform the military and combat drugs cartels using the
country as a transhipment point for Latin American cocaine bound
for Europe, was briefly detained in the coup and has since fled
to Portugal. He has said he hopes to return to rule.
"The EU has imposed sanctions on the members of the
military junta as they threaten security and stability in
Guinea-Bissau," Ashton said in the statement. "We continue to
demand that constitutional order be immediately restored."
ANGOLANS TO WITHDRAW
A 600-strong ECOWAS force, made up mainly of Nigerian
troops, has been deployed to Guinea-Bissau to oversee the
transition back to democratic rule, and replace a contingent of
Angolan soldiers preparing to withdraw.
The 270-strong Angolan force will begin withdrawing next
week, an Angolan official said on Thursday. The mission had been
camped out in a Guinea-Bissau hotel since early 2011 when it was
invited by the former government to help reform the military,
notorious for coups and suspected by the United States and
others of being involved in drugs trafficking.
Guinea-Bissau soldiers attacked the home of Gomes Junior and
detained him on April 12, days before a presidential run-off
election that he was poised to win. The junta said it removed
Gomes Junior because he had a deal with Luanda to "annihilate
Guinea-Bissau's armed forces".
Some of Gomes Junior's allies - former army chief of staff
Jose Zamora Induta, former interior minister Fernando Gomes, and
former election commission chief Desejado Lima Dacosta - have
fled to Gambia where they have been arrested.
The CPLP grouping and the United Nations have expressed
frustration over ECOWAS's failure to press the junta to
reinstate the ousted government and complete the disrupted
election process.
EU development aid to Guinea-Bissau has been suspended since
the military mutiny, but humanitarian aid and direct support to
the population have not been affected.
ECOWAS and the U.N., which have also imposed sanctions on
the junta leaders, said armed forces chief Antonio Indjai was
behind the putsch. The junta denied this, saying Indjai had been
deposed in the coup.
