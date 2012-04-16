(Recasts with some residents leaving Bissau, adds quotes,
details)
* Some citizens head for interior, fear conflict after coup
* Military restrict air, sea traffic, cite national security
* Portugal sends force to rescue its nationals if necessary
* ECOWAS delegation due to tell military it opposes coup
By Alberto Dabo
BISSAU, April 16 Frightened residents fled the
capital of Guinea-Bissau on Monday and some stockpiled supplies
after military chiefs shut the country's air and sea space
following their coup four days ago.
As uncertainty in the small impoverished West African state
grew, former colonial power Portugal denounced what it called an
"absolutely illegitimate military coup" and said it had
dispatched a military force in case it became necessary to
evacuate its citizens.
The prospect of Portuguese planes and warships appearing off
the coast prompted Guinea-Bissau's military chiefs to shut the
country's air and sea space to all unauthorised traffic.
"Non-observance of this measure will imply a military response,"
a communique announcing the move said.
Ordinary people appeared to be bracing themselves for the
worst as it became clear that last week's coup - in which
soldiers seized the country's civilian leaders and cut short a
presidential election - had created an unpredictable power
vacuum.
With Guinea-Bissau's army leaders appealing for calm, banks
and government offices shut down in the dilapidated coastal
capital Bissau and travellers - loaded with luggage and children
- packed the bus station seeking transport to what they believed
would be safer locations in the interior.
"I'm worried there's going to be a war. So I'm going to my
village, at Sao Domingos, I'm leaving with my five children,"
Djenabou Bari, a housewife in her 40s, told Reuters.
Foreign governments and organisations from around the world
have roundly condemned the latest putsch by the country's
notoriously unruly military, which has a history of revolts and
uprisings. It has more recently been accused of involvement in
drug-smuggling.
A high-level delegation from the West African regional
grouping ECOWAS was due to fly into Bissau to tell military
leaders their actions were "unacceptable". Military sources said
the ECOWAS delegation would be authorised to enter the country.
Since soldiers arrested interim President Raimundo Pereira
and former prime minister and presidential front-runner Carlos
Gomes Junior in an overnight putsch on Thursday, Guinea-Bissau's
military chiefs have been struggling to put a credible
administration in place to run the country.
Gomes Junior was unpopular with military chiefs because he
backed an initiative to downsize the bloated Guinea-Bissau army.
SECOND COUP TO ROIL THE REGION
On Sunday, the military said it had formed a "national
transition council" with some of the country's political
parties, though the main PAIGC party refused to participate in
what it called the army's "unconstitutional" initiatives.
The military has asked the political parties to organise a
transition to fresh elections.
In a sign of protest, workers stayed away from government
offices on Monday. "The government doesn't exist and in such a
situation we have no bosses," Estevao Gomes, secretary-general
of the main UNTG union said.
It was the second coup in West Africa in a month following a
military takeover by military officers in Mali on March 22 that
dealt a setback to efforts to consolidate democracy in a region
still rent by ethnic and religious faultlines. Mali's coup
leaders have now handed back power to a civilian president.
It remains unclear whether the armed forces in Guinea-Bissau
- who have studiously avoided presenting individual leadership
"faces" in public - could effectively run a country whose main
export is cashew nuts and where most citizens live on less than
$2 a day.
"What will they be running? They're holding a whole country
hostage," one Bissau-based diplomat said.
"It's them against the world," another diplomat said.
At the weekend, the Community of Portuguese-speaking
Countries (CPLP), which counts Guinea-Bissau among its members,
backed the idea of a U.N.-mandated intervention force for
Guinea-Bissau to be formed with the cooperation of the African
Union and the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Axel Bugge in Lisbon; Writing by
Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Andrew Osborn)