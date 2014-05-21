* Timber log exports from Bissau to China surge
* Allegation of senior officials involved in illegal logging
* Africa said to lose billions from illegal logging
By Bate Felix and Alberto Dabo
BUBA, Guinea-Bissau, May 20 When middlemen for
Chinese traders approached Yusuf Diallo to cut timber from his
farm in Guinea-Bissau, he says he knew he had no choice.
Soldiers had simply threatened his neighbours when they refused.
A clearing dotted with dozens of stumps now marks where lush
tropical forest once stood outside his farmhouse. To one side,
more than 300 logs were stacked, waiting to be removed.
"I was told that whether I accepted or not, they were going
to do it anyway ... So I accepted," said Diallo.
China's hunger for rosewood has seen demand for African
timber explode. The hardwood is used to make antique-style
furniture, which is exported to North America and Europe and is
popular in China with its growing middle class.
Forest products from Africa make up about 4 percent of
China's total imports. A report released on May 8 by the Africa
Progress Panel, chaired by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi
Annan, said Africa is losing about $17 billion every year
because of illegal logging activities.
In Guinea-Bissau, a coup-prone West African nation, Chinese
demand has fuelled illegal logging with the alleged complicity
of senior military and politicians, according to present and
former Guinean forestry officials, and a senior U.N. official.
The sources declined to publicly name the senior Guinean
figures they said were involved in the logging trade.
They said private operators, government and military
officials would typically obtain export licences and form
partnerships with Chinese middlemen. Attempts to track down
Chinese companies the sources said were involved were not
successful in China or Guinea Bissau.
A senior Guinean forestry official said his department could
not prevent illegal logging because of the involvement of senior
government officials and high-ranking military officers.
"The legislation says only sawn and processed timber can be
exported but laws are violated because thousands of logs are
exported to China in containers," Seiti Gassama, deputy director
of forestry, told Reuters.
Exporting logs without processing them in Guinea-Bissau
means exporters do not have to invest in expensive machinery.
Spokesmen for the army and government declined to comment
for this article.
TRANSIT POINT
The former Portuguese colony was already crucial as a
transit point for South American cocaine into Europe before a
military coup two years ago plunged it further into chaos. A
weak transitional government, tasked with guiding Bissau to
presidential elections, allowed logging to flourish.
Timber exports to China from Guinea-Bissau jumped from 80
cubic meters in 2008 to more than 15,000 cubic meters last year,
according to data compiled from Chinese customs figures by
Global Timber, a U.K. advocacy group.
Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, declined to comment on Guinea-Bissau, but said China
opposed illegal logging.
"We resolutely oppose illegally cutting down timber and
related exports to China, and we support a regulation strategy
for forestry resources that is mutually beneficial and
contributes to sustainable development," Hua said in Beijing.
Jose Ramos-Horta, the U.N. special representative in Guinea-
Bissau, said the illegal logging boom was a consequence of a
decline in cocaine trafficking after a U.S. sting operation last
year that unsuccessfully targeted army chief Antonio Indjai.
Indjai escaped arrest by the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration because he did not accompany other Guineans
suspected of drug offences on board a yacht off the coast where
the sting took place, sources familiar with the operation said.
Indjai is accused by the DEA of conspiracy to smuggle drugs and
supporting FARC, a Colombian rebel group. His spokesman last
year denied any crime had been committed.
"The drug trade has reduced considerably and those who were
behind it needed a new source of income," Ramos-Horta, a Nobel
Peace Prize winner, told Reuters. A presidential election on May
18 meant some politicians were in need of funds, he said.
Ramos-Horta said he had inquired into the logging business
and visited localities where forests had been decimated.
"The last six months, just from this empty lot next to the
U.N. Mission office in Bissau, hundreds of containers of logs
were there and have all been shipped out," he said.
Part of the problem is that, in one of Africa's poorest and
most turbulent countries, there is no administration capable of
enforcing laws. In the last 20 years, Guinea-Bissau has
witnessed a civil war, two coups, an attempted coup and the
assassination of a president by the army.
In the run-up to the presidential vote last Sunday, both
main parties traded accusations of illegal logging and denied
involvement in the trade.
SHIPPING CONTAINERS
In the village of Sintchan Companhe, in the coastal province
of Quinara south of the capital, a Reuters reporter watched men
pack unprocessed logs into shipping containers on two trucks
under the eye of a Chinese supervisor.
The Chinese man, whom the other workers identified as their
boss, declined to comment on where the logs were being taken.
Gassama said 61 new logging licenses have been issued this
year. In 2012-2013, 15 licenses were granted, according to a
document from the Directorate General of Forests and Fauna seen
by Reuters.
Forestry department documents seen by Reuters, one dated
December 2013 and others undated, showed Chinese companies had
partnered with local firms who claimed to be processing the wood
locally in order to obtain export licenses. The Chinese
companies were not named.
Mamadou Aliu Camara, governor of Quinara province, said
Chinese operators, their local partners and middlemen were using
various means to circumvent the ban on exporting raw timber.
"One company is using a license owned by a plywood company,
FOLBI, that has not been operational for eight years, to export
logs that are not even passing through the plant," he said,
without naming the company. "They take logs directly from the
forest and ship them to China."
The government documents seen by Reuters listed FOLBI and
SOCOTRAM as two of five local companies subcontracting logging
concessions to Chinese firms. Both firms, which ceased timber
processing operations several years ago, declined to comment.
At its height, FOLBI employed 600 people. But the machinery
that once produced plywood was in ruins, covered in cobwebs and
dust.
Quennce Tchantchalan, 42, was formerly employed by FOLBI as
a machinist. He and a group of friends now hang around the yard
to guard what is left of the machines. FOLBI's owner told him he
was in business with Chinese middlemen, Tchantchalan told
Reuters.
"The owner has a contract with the Chinese. They sometimes
use the yard to stock wood before shipping them to China,"
Tchantchalan said.
(Additional reporting by David Lewis in Dakar Megha Rajagopalan
in Beijing; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Giles Elgood)