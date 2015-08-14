BISSAU Aug 14 Guinea Bissau President Jose
Mario Vaz opened talks with the country's main political parties
on Friday to form a new government, after he fired the previous
cabinet in a power struggle with the prime minister.
Vaz dismissed Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira on
Wednesday in a row caused partly by overlapping duties in Guinea
Bissau's semi-presidential system. But the ruling PAIGC party,
to which both men belong, said on Thursday it would name Pereira
to lead the new government - a move Vaz is expected to block.
The United Nations, which has a mandate to promote peace and
strengthen democracy in Guinea Bissau, says the country is now
experiencing a "political crisis".
A former Portuguese colony, Guinea Bissau, has a long
history of instability, suffering nine coups or attempted coups
since 1980. In recent years it has become a major transit point
for cocaine smuggled from South America to Europe.
Pereira, popular with Western donors, helped secure more
than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in financing at a March
conference to help stimulate the economy after a 2014 election.
But Portugal has said political uncertainty could endanger the
much-needed assistance.
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
(Reporting by Amatijane Cande; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing
by Joe Bavier, Larry King)