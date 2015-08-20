BISSAU Aug 20 Guinea Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz named a new prime minister on Thursday in a bid to end a power vacuum after he dismissed Domingos Simoes Pereira last week, according to a presidential decree read on state radio.

The appointment of Baciro Dja was condemned by some members of the ruling PAIGC party who called for a public protest in the coastal capital Bissau.

(Reporting by Amatijane Cande; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)