DAKAR May 26 Guinea Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz named Baciro Dja as prime minister late on Thursday, according to a presidential decree, sparking protests from political opponents outside the presidential palace.

The ruling party has already said it would not support Dja, who held the same post briefly last year, but was forced to resign when the supreme court ruled that the appointment was made without consulting all political parties and was therefore unconstitutional. (Reporting by Alberto Dabo, writing by Edward McAllister, editing by G Crosse)