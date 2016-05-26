DAKAR May 26 Guinea Bissau President Jose Mario
Vaz named Baciro Dja as prime minister late on Thursday,
according to a presidential decree, sparking protests from
political opponents outside the presidential palace.
The ruling party has already said it would not support Dja,
who held the same post briefly last year, but was forced to
resign when the supreme court ruled that the appointment was
made without consulting all political parties and was therefore
unconstitutional.
(Reporting by Alberto Dabo, writing by Edward McAllister,
editing by G Crosse)