BISSAU Jan 28 Guinea Bissau's parliament
approved the 2016 spending programme on Thursday, saving the
government from dissolution and lending the fragile West African
democracy some stability after a turbulent few weeks.
Prime Minister Carlos Correia's budget, which includes
spending on roads, electricity, health and education, was passed
with 59 votes in favour and none against. The vote was boycotted
by the opposition PRS party, which opposed the plan.
"We deserve this victory, especially since it cost us
sleepless nights," said Califa Seidi, parliamentary chief of the
ruling PAIGC party. "Therefore no one has the right to question
the fate of this country and its people."
The vote capped a turbulent month for Guinea Bissau in which
15 PAIGC members denounced the plan and joined the opposition,
leaving the prime minister without the votes to pass it.
Those 15 members were expelled from parliament, however, and
replaced on Thursday before the vote. If parliament had failed
for a second time to approve the plan, the constitution would
have required the government's dismissal.
Democracy has been wobbly in Guinea Bissau, which has not
seen a democratically elected leader serve a full term since
independence from Portugal in 1974, and has suffered nine coups
or attempted coups since 1980. Three different governments
served between August and October.
(Reporting by Alberto Coiate and Alberto Dabo; writing by
Edward McAllister)