(Adds background on political deadlock)
BISSAU Nov 14 Guinea Bissau's president said on
Monday he would dissolve the government and appoint another
soon, as part of a plan to end political deadlock that has
gripped the country for over a year.
Prime Minister Baciro Dja was appointed in May to ease
tensions that have paralysed the West African country's
political institutions since August 2015, the fourth prime
minister in nine months. He has failed to win the full support
of his ruling PAIGC party.
"I will dismiss this government and appoint without delay a
prime minister who must form an inclusive government," President
Jose Mario Vaz said.
"I hope to put an end to another episode of instability in
our country."
It was not clear when the government would be dissolved and
who would take over as prime minister.
The former Portuguese colony has seen nine coups or
attempted coups since 1980. The turbulence has helped it become
a major transit point for cocaine trafficked from South America
to Europe.
Political rivals in September agreed to a road map to ease a
crisis that has prevented parliament from agreeing budgets and
blocked international aid to the poor, cashew-exporting country
of 1.7 million.
The six-point plan, put together with the help of regional
mediators, included a preliminary agreement to form a consensus
government.
(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; writing by Edward McAllister;
editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Roche)