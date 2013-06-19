June 19 Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District will sell $376.03 million of combined lien mass transit sales tax appropriation refunding bonds during the week of June 24, a market source said on Wednesday.

The series 2013A bonds are expected to price on Wednesday or Thursday.

RBC Capital Markets is the lead manager on the deal, according to the preliminary official statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it may raise the agency's AA-minus long-term and underlying ratings.

The "rating action is due to the agency's plans to refund all other parity debt with series 2013A bond proceeds, which will substantially increase debt service coverage of the series 2009 bonds, and close the lien," said S&P credit analyst John Kenward.

S&P also assigned an AA-plus rating to the agency's upcoming bond sale.