June 19 Bi-State Development Agency of the
Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District will sell $376.03
million of combined lien mass transit sales tax appropriation
refunding bonds during the week of June 24, a market source said
on Wednesday.
The series 2013A bonds are expected to price on Wednesday or
Thursday.
RBC Capital Markets is the lead manager on the deal,
according to the preliminary official statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said it may raise the agency's AA-minus long-term and underlying
ratings.
The "rating action is due to the agency's plans to refund
all other parity debt with series 2013A bond proceeds, which
will substantially increase debt service coverage of the series
2009 bonds, and close the lien," said S&P credit analyst John
Kenward.
S&P also assigned an AA-plus rating to the agency's upcoming
bond sale.