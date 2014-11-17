NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. Marshals Service said Monday it will auction 50,000 bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the alleged owner of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar where authorities say illegal drugs and other goods could be bought.

The auction, scheduled for Dec. 4, followed one in June of about 30,000 bitcoins seized during an October 2013 raid on Silk Road.

The latest batch of bitcoins was found on computer hardware authorities said belonged to Ross Ulbricht, a Texas man accused of creating Silk Road who is scheduled to face trial in January. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)