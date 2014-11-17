UPDATE 3-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. Marshals Service said Monday it will auction 50,000 bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the alleged owner of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar where authorities say illegal drugs and other goods could be bought.
The auction, scheduled for Dec. 4, followed one in June of about 30,000 bitcoins seized during an October 2013 raid on Silk Road.
The latest batch of bitcoins was found on computer hardware authorities said belonged to Ross Ulbricht, a Texas man accused of creating Silk Road who is scheduled to face trial in January. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.