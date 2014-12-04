NEW YORK Dec 4 The U.S. Marshals Service on
Thursday began auctioning off 50,000 bitcoins seized during the
prosecution of the alleged owner of Silk Road, an Internet
black-market bazaar where authorities say drugs and other
illegal goods could be bought.
The six-hour online auction began at 8:00 a.m. EST (1300
GMT) for nearly $18.6 million worth of bitcoins, and the winning
bidders will be notified Friday.
It was the Marshals Service's second such auction following
an earlier one in June for almost 30,000 bitcoins seized during
the Silk Road raid in 2013.
To date, the government has recovered 173,991 bitcoins while
pursuing the case, including about 144,336 from computer
hardware belonging to Ross Ulbricht, the alleged creator of the
underground website.
As part of a civil forfeiture proceeding, Ulbricht and the
government reached a deal in January in which the bitcoins on
his hardware would be sold and the proceeds held, pending the
outcome of his case.
The remaining 94,341 bitcoins from Ulbricht's hardware will
be auctioned in the coming months.
Lynzey Donahue, a Marshals Service spokeswoman, said
authorities "didn't want to flood the market" with too many
bitcoins at once.
The previous set of 29,655 bitcoins, which were recovered
from Silk Road's servers, were won at auction by a single
bidder, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper. Terms were
not disclosed.
Steven Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange
strategy at CitiFX, wrote in a note ahead of the auction that
bidders this time "will likely lowball their bids relative to
the current market price."
"My expectation is that most bids will be aggressively to
the downside in the hope of getting a post-Black Friday
bargain," he wrote.
Draper said Wednesday he would be among the bidders
participating in the auction. Others who have said they will bid
in the auction include the Bitcoin Investment Trust and Pantera
Capital.
Ulbricht, known online as "Dread Pirate Roberts," according
to prosecutors, faces trial Jan. 5 on charges including
conspiracy and narcotics trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.
Bitcoin prices were down 0.96 percent early Thursday at
$371.37 per bitcoin, according to digital currency news website
CoinDesk.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)