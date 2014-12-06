(Updates with information, comments from Draper)
NEW YORK Dec 5 Venture capitalist Tim Draper
won part of the U.S. Marshals Service' auction of 50,000
bitcoins, he said in an email Friday.
Draper said he successfully bid on one lot, totalling 2,000
bitcoins, on behalf of Draper Associates. The move helps fulfill
his plan to invest 300 bitcoins in every startup that
participates in the current session of Boost, a program for
bitcoin-related startups founded by his son, Adam Draper.
Draper declined to disclose the price he paid.
On Thursday, the U.S. government auctioned the 50,000
bitcoins confiscated during the prosecution of the alleged owner
of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar where authorities
say illegal drugs and other goods could be bought.
It was the U.S. Marshals Service's second such auction
following one in June for almost 30,000 bitcoins seized during a
raid on Silk Road in 2013.
Lynzey Donahue, a Marshals Service spokeswoman, said in a
emailed statement that she cannot "confirm, deny or make any
further announcements until the entire award process has
concluded, including the completion of required financial
transactions."
Bitcoin has declined in value throughout the year, leading
to a school of thought that growth for the young currency has
peaked. But Draper said he viewed the lower prices as a buying
opportunity.
"Good luck to the Luddites you have been talking to," he
wrote. "In a year or two, they are going to wonder what
happened." He added he planned to keep investing in
bitcoin-related companies in fields such as accounting and
retailing.
Bitcoin prices were up 2.3 percent late Friday at $377.76
.
Draper's success at the auction was first reported by
Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nate Raymond;
Additional reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco; Editing
by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)