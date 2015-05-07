Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK May 7 ItBit Trust Company, LLC, a bitcoin exchange, has been granted a charter under New York State's banking law, becoming the first virtual currency company to receive a charter in the state, according to New York's Department of Financial Services.
The exchange can begin operating immediately, but will be required to meet the obligations for both a trust company under New York law and upcoming "BitLicense" regulations, the state agency said.
New York's Department of Financial Services is expected to issue final regulations to license bitcoin and other virtual currencies later this month. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order