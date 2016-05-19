NEW YORK May 19 Bitcoin exchange Coinbase said
late Thursday it will add digital currency ether on its trading
platform next Tuesday.
With the launch of ether trading next week, Coinbase is also
changing the name of its platform to GDAX (Global Digital Asset
Exchange), said Adam White, vice president of business
development and head of GDAX.
Coinbase, widely believed to be the largest bitcoin-focused
company in terms of investment, will offer ether/dollar and
ether/bitcoin currency pairs.
Ether is the digital currency for the Ethereum platform, a
blockchain, or public ledger that can create decentralized
applications. Ethereum uses ether to execute peer-to-peer
contracts automatically without the need for intermediaries.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)