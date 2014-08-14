SAN FRANCISCO Aug 14 Ebay Inc's PayPal
is in talks with Coinbase Inc and other bitcoin transaction
providers to integrate the virtual currency within its Braintree
payments system, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Executives at PayPal, which owns the service that handles
payments for startups from room-bookings network AirBnB to
car-on-demand service Uber, have not struck any agreements, the
Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
A deal would be an endorsement for a crypto currency, which
is gaining acceptance with a slowly growing number of
businesses, including online retailer Overstock.com. But some
industry executives have warned about the risks of an
unregulated currency.
Ebay bought Braintree for $800 million in 2013 to boost
PayPal's mobile presence.
"We do believe that Bitcoin will play an important role in
payments in the future, but we have nothing to announce," eBay
spokeswoman Jennifer Hakes said.
(Reporting by Eddie Chan. Editing by Andre Grenon)