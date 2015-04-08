NEW YORK, April 8 Coinsetter, a New York-based
bitcoin exchange that targets institutional and professional
traders, said on Wednesday it has acquired Canadian Virtual
Exchange, a bitcoin trading platform which recently shut down
due to security breaches.
According to sources, the deal was valued at $2 million,
marking the first merger deal in the growing bitcoin exchange
market.
Jaron Lukasiewicz, chief executive officer of Coinsetter,
will become the CEO of Cavirtex. The transaction was an
all-stock deal, Lukasiewicz told Reuters, although he declined
to give the total value.
Bitcoin is a virtual currency created through a "mining"
process where a computer's resources are used to perform
millions of calculations. It has been hailed as revolutionary by
the currency's advocates because of its lack of ties to a
central bank and its potential as an alternative to credit cards
to pay for goods and services.
Lukasiewicz said Coinsetter chief technology officer
Marshall Swatt reached out to Cavirtex "just kind of on a hunch
and it evolved form there."
Cavirtex shut down in March following a breach that
compromised security information including password hashes.
Lukasiewicz said the exchange would resume operation later on
Wednesday.
"We saw a lot of assets in Cavirtex not only in terms of
entering the Canadian market, but being a leader in it," he
said. "But probably the most important asset was the exchange's
compliance-approved domestic bank account in Canada."
He said banking relationships had become difficult to obtain
for bitcoin companies and "bitcoin exchanges have become the
connecting point between the traditional banking institutions
and the bitcoin ecosystem."
Coinsetter has an average daily volume of 1,200 bitcoins, or
just over $290,000.
"(We) will create a ... Canadian bitcoin exchange with low
latency trade execution, margin trading and growing interaction
with customers through our Toronto office," said Swatt.
In midday trading, bitcoin was down 3.5 percent at $244.84
.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Ted Botha)