By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 6 London-based bitcoin start-up
Elliptic and the Internet Watch Foundation, a charity that
monitors online child sex abuse, will cooperate to clamp down on
the use of bitcoin in online child pornography, Elliptic said on
Wednesday.
Bitcoin ia a web-based digital currency that relies on
complex cryptographic algorithms to move money around quickly
and anonymously with no need for a central authority to process
transactions.
That has made it attractive to a variety of users, including
those who want to get around capital controls and those who
support a currency that is free from government control for
ideological reasons. But it has also attracted drug dealers,
arms dealers, and the buyers and sellers of online child
pornography.
The UK-based IWF, which aims to eliminate child pornography
on the internet, has given Elliptic - which identifies illicit
activity on bitcoin's public ledger of transactions, the
blockchain - a database of bitcoin addresses that it has
associated with the pornography.
"This is the first time anybody has started identifying
these crimes in bitcoin and flagging them up in a system like
ours," said Elliptic CEO James Smith. "This is a great step ...
towards our goal of getting rid of any sort of illicit activity
in bitcoin."
Elliptic, which was named by accountancy firm KPMG this year
as one of 10 top emerging financial-technology start-ups, counts
the biggest U.S and European bitcoin exchanges as clients. It
also provides evidence to federal agencies in the United States
and Europe for major investigations involving bitcoin. That
makes the firm uniquely placed to take action, it said.
Elliptic will integrate IWF's data set into its
transaction-monitoring systems and will then alert clients when
it sees money moving from the addresses identified as bad actors
by IWF.
"Over the past few years, we have seen an increasing amount
of bitcoin activity connected to purchasing child sexual abuse
material online," said IWF Chief Executive Susie Hargreaves.
"Our new partnership with Elliptic is imperative to helping us
tackle this."
Elliptic said that although illicit activity on the bitcoin
network, including the buying and selling of child pornography,
was increasing, the proportion that made up of bitcoin
transactions was declining as bitcoin transactions continued to
grow in number.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly, editing by Larry King)