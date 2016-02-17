NEW YORK Feb 17 Global bitcoin exchange Kraken
said on Wednesday significant progress has been made in the
investigation into claims of creditors of bankrupt exchange
MtGox.
In 2014, MtGox Co Ltd, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange, was
forced to file for bankruptcy after hackers stole an estimated
$650 million worth of customer bitcoins.
Kraken was appointed in November of that year to assist
Tokyo district court-appointed trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi in the
bankruptcy investigation of missing bitcoins, receiving claims
and distributing remaining assets to creditors of MtGox.
Kraken said in a statement, citing the Tokyo-based trustee,
that out of the 9,863 persons who filed bitcoin-only claims
through the Japanese trustee or through Kraken's online service,
7,952 claimants have been approved. The approved creditor claims
are equivalent to around 12.6 billion yen in bitcoins, with
about 27.5 billion yen in bitcoins still on hold.
According to the trustee's report shared by Kraken, a total
of 24,733 people around the world have filed bankruptcy claims
related to the MtGox exchange.
The total amount of bankruptcy claims filed in both bitcoin
and fiat currencies are about 2.7 trillion yen. The trustee
currently holds 202,163.41191816 bitcoin, worth more than $84
million.
"Although the investigation into MtGox claims is still
ongoing, we have made significant progress for creditors," said
Kobayashi.
One bitcoin is currently worth around $418.88 on
the BitStamp platform.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)