By Noel Randewich and Julie Gordon
| SAN FRANCISCO/VANCOUVER
SAN FRANCISCO/VANCOUVER Feb 27 Some savvy
bitcoin investors have a solution to cyber-thieves and
instability shaking online exchanges: they print out their
virtual savings and hide them in the real world.
The shuttering this week of bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox and
fears that hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the virtual
currency have been lost or stolen are pushing investors to
tighten their security.
Touted by advocates as a new, digital type of money that
could one day replace real-world cash, bitcoins can also be
stored like traditional currencies, locked up in a safe, or
hidden in a shoe box.
Enthusiasts around the world use online exchanges to
conveniently buy and sell bitcoins but bitcoin savings can also
be kept closer to home.
Every virtual wallets used to hold bitcoins has a unique,
private number. Recording that number on a piece of paper or a
thumb drive, for instance, keeps a wallet's contents out of
reach of anyone online, criminal or not.
Canadian mortgage broker and bitcoin enthusiast Chung Cheong
writes out his secret number by hand and puts it in a safety
deposit box.
"The only way to ever access that address and those bitcoins
is that piece of paper," said Cheong. "I pray that there isn't a
big fire and the bank burns down. Because if that happens, I'm
out of luck."
Jacob Dienelt helps run Lazzerbee, a company that lets
people create novelty paper wallets containing small amounts of
bitcoins as birthday gifts or for other special occasions.
He said he keeps about three quarters of his own bitcoins
locked away far from the Internet, with the rest on devices
ready to trade. Locking away all bitcoins offline won't help the
currency go mainstream, though, he said.
"You have to be able to spend bitcoins," he said.
Bitcoin relies on a network of computers that solve complex
mathematical problems as part of a process that verifies and
permanently records the details of every bitcoin transaction
that is made.
Mt. Gox was once the largest bitcoin exchange, making its
collapse particularly notable, but online robbery has been a
persistent problem for the virtual currency, which began
circulating in 2009.
Cyber criminals have infected hundreds of thousands of
computers with a virus called "Pony" to steal bitcoins and other
digital currencies, security firm Trustwave said this week.
The apparent demise of Mt. Gox, along with a massive cyber
attack against online exchanges earlier this month, is
undoubtedly making people take a second look at where they store
their virtual currencies, said Vinny Lingham, cofounder of Gyft,
which sells retail gift cards and does much of its trade in
bitcoins.
While storing bitcoins offline keeps them safe from the
clutches of cyber-criminals, it creates the very real risk of
break-ins and potentially violent robbery.
Some people tear the pages containing their wallet numbers
in half and store each part in a separate location, Lingham
said.
Unsurprisingly, Lingham declined to say where Gyft keeps its
bitcoins: "You can store them on paper, with your attorneys, on
an SD card. But whatever your strategy is, it's irrelevant if
you tell people what it is."