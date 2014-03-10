* Objectors allege Mt. Gox's U.S. bankruptcy part of a fraud
* Opponents said Karpeles recently moved millions of dollars
of bitcoins
* Case may revive criticisms of U.S. shell corporations
By Tom Hals
March 10 Mt. Gox, once the world's largest
bitcoin exchange, received U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday
to temporarily halt U.S. legal action against the Japanese
company by traders who allege the operation was a fraud.
Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas granted temporary bankruptcy
protection to Mt. Gox, which had filed for bankruptcy protection
in Japan in February. Attorneys for Mt. Gox said without
bankruptcy protection the company would be irreparably harmed by
a proposed class action in Chicago federal court and a breach of
contract case in Seattle federal court.
Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy in Japan last month after it
said it may have lost 750,000 of its customers' bitcoins as part
of an attack by hackers.
The plaintiff leading the Chicago lawsuit was scheduled on
Tuesday to ask a federal judge to freeze Mt. Gox's U.S.-based
servers and other computer equipment and to set up a trust over
Mt. Gox's assets. Mt. Gox's founder, Mark Karpeles, was
scheduled to be deposed later this month in the Seattle lawsuit.
The attorney leading the class action blasted the bankruptcy
as a ruse.
"This case involves a massive fraud," said Steven Woodrow,
an attorney leading the class action, told Hale. "They claim
incredibly that they will preserve assets and protect assets by
entrusting the servers and other property to Mr. Karpeles.
Respectfully, your honor, that is the definition of the fox
guarding the henhouse."
Mt. Gox said in papers filed with the Dallas court that the
hacking attack was the subject of an intense investigation that
indicated so far the bitcoins were lost as a result of a flaw in
the software algorithm that underlies bitcoin, the digital
currency.
An attorney for Coinlab Inc, which sued Mt. Gox in Seattle
for breaching a contract last year, said her client was troubled
by what appeared to be fraudulent behavior by Karpeles in the
days leading up the U.S. bankruptcy filing.
"We don't have proof yet but we do have concerns about the
movement of hundreds of millions of dollars in bitcoins over the
weekend, moved by Mr. Karpeles," said Jane Pearson, an attorney
with Foster Pepper.
Mt. Gox's attorney, David Parham, denied there was any fraud
and said he believed Karpeles and Mt. Gox were complying with
the Japanese bankruptcy proceeding.
The Chapter 15 filing allows Mt. Gox to ask the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court to recognize its foreign bankruptcy and to
assist in the Japanese proceedings by protecting its U.S.-based
assets.
Hale's order protects Mt. Gox's U.S. assets until April,
when the parties will return to court and Mt. Gox will seek a
permanent stay of U.S. litigation. Hale said his order staying
litigation did not apply to non-debtors, presumably Karpeles.
Karpeles was named in a proposed class action filed in late
February by Gregory Greene, an Illinois resident. The lawsuit
proposes to represent all U.S. residents who paid a trading fee
to Mt. Gox and those who had bitcoins or other currency with the
exchange when it halted bitcoin withdrawals on Feb. 7.
Greene is seeking to recoup millions of dollars lost when
the mtgox.com website went down and prevented traders from
selling as bitcoin prices plummeted.
Mt. Gox is also defending a lawsuit in federal court in
Seattle by CoinLab Inc for breach of contract. CoinLab is
seeking damages of $75 million from Mt. Gox.
Mt Gox's tangled web of shell corporations brings turns the
spotlight back to an issue U.S. law enforcement authorities have
perennially raised with Congress. Several states, including
Delaware, where Karpeles had at least two registered
corporations, let foreigners register new corporations without
ever setting foot in the United States, relying instead on
agents to act as conduits for the companies' owners.
The agents send along documents like lawsuits and other
business communications addressed to the companies but keep no
records themselves. They do not keep track of who the company's
true beneficial owner may be. When investigators want to find
out more about these companies' activities, the only information
they can get from the agents is contact information for whatever
overseas entity has been designated to receive correspondence
about the company.
Such is the structure of Mutum Sigillum, a company Karpeles
registered in Delaware. He used it to interact with a U.S. bank
through Dwolla, an online payment network. Real money passed
through Mutum Sigillum (which means "worthless little symbol" in
Latin) but it left almost no paper trail in the United States.
It was registered in Delaware by Vincent Allard, a French
Canadian lawyer who for the past 13 years has been living in
Dover, Delaware and, along with his daughter, running a business
acting as a registered agent for Delaware corporations.
Allard specializes in creating companies for people from
Francophone countries, since he speaks French.
When reached by phone on March 5, Allard said he had not
heard of Mt. Gox's bankruptcy in Japan and would nevertheless
have almost nothing to offer investigators if any were to come
knocking.
He was not in the office Monday and did not immediately
respond to a request by email for comment on the Texas filing.
Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and
other law enforcement agencies have been lobbying Congress for
years to pass a bill that would prohibit states from allowing
the incorporation of shell companies without better
documentation and more oversight.
The Incorporation Transparency and Law Enforcement
Assistance Act, introduced in 2011 by Sen. Carl Levin, is before
the Senate Judiciary Committee awaiting a markup.
The bill would require states to record the identities of
the beneficial owners of corporations they register and keep a
corresponding driver's license or passport number, or a copy of
a foreign passport on hand, ready to turn over to law
enforcement officials if necessary.
The case is Mt. Gox Co Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern
District of Texas, No. 14-31229.