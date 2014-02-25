Feb 25 Mt. Gox, once the world's largest bitcoin
exchange, is "at a turning point," CEO Mark Karpeles told
Reuters in an email, as the trading website remained down on
Tuesday after halting withdrawals earlier in February.
In an emailed response to a question of whether the
Tokyo-based exchange was dead, Karpeles said: "We should have an
official announcement ready soon-ish. We are currently at a
turning point for the business. I can't tell much more for now
as this also involves other parties."
The digital marketplace operator said earlier this month
that it had detected "unusual activity" and its office in Tokyo
was empty on Tuesday, barring a handful of protesters saying
they had lost money in the virtual currency.
Six leading bitcoin exchanges distanced themselves from Mt.
Gox in a statement, calling the exchange's activities a "tragic
violation of the trust of users of Mt. Gox."