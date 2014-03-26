BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
TOKYO, March 26 A representative of Mt. Gox said on Wednesday that the bitcoin exchange, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is working with Tokyo Metropolitan Police on an investigation into what happened to the 850,000 bitcoins the company has said were stolen by hackers.
Mt. Gox is due to issue a statement with further details on its website later on Wednesday, the representative on a helpline for Mt. Gox creditors said.
Mt. Gox filed for civil rehabilitation at Tokyo District Court on Feb. 28, saying 750,000 of its customers' bitcoins and 100,000 of its own had been stolen in a hack, worth around $400 million at current market prices. It also said $28 million was "missing" from its Japanese bank accounts.
Last week, Mt. Gox said it had found 200,000 "forgotten" bitcoins on March 7 in an old format "wallet" that the exchange had thought was empty.
The exchange also filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States after U.S. customers with funds and bitcoin frozen at Mt. Gox started a class action against the exchange, alleging fraud by the company and its 28-year old CEO Mark Karpeles. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar