TOKYO, March 4 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Tuesday that the government is still trying to
figure out what has led to the collapse of the Tokyo-based
bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox and is not sure whether crime is
involved.
"We still have not had a clear grasp of the situation," Aso
said in response to a reporter's question after a cabinet
meeting. "(We) don't know if it was a crime or just a
bankruptcy."
Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, filed
for bankruptcy protection in Japan on Friday, saying it may have
lost nearly half a billion dollars worth of the virtual currency
due to hacking into its faulty computer system.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Dominic Lau)