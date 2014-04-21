By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, April 21 In June 2011, when customers of
now-bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox agitated for proof that
the Tokyo-based firm was still solvent after a hacking attack,
CEO Mark Karpeles turned to the comedy science fiction novel
"The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy".
During an online chat, Karpeles moved the equivalent of $170
million in bitcoin at today's market rates - the virtual
equivalent of a bank manager flashing a wad of cash in a wallet
to establish credit. The gesture - with a sly wink to the "geek"
culture Karpeles believed he shared with many of his 50,000
customers at the time, including an interest in coding, Japanese
manga comics and science fiction - succeeded.
By moving 424,242 bitcoins, Karpeles, then 26, evoked the
random number, 42, described as the "meaning of life" in Douglas
Adams' sci-fi novel. "Don't come after me claiming we have no
coins," Karpeles said, according to a transcript of that online
discussion. "42 is the answer."
As the price of bitcoin soared from a few dollars to above
$1,000, Mt. Gox grew to become the world's largest exchange for
the digital currency, handling flows worth $3 billion in 2013,
by the company's own reckoning.
But even as Mt. Gox boomed, French-born Karpeles seemed both
keen to maintain total control of key operations and indifferent
to commercial success, according to former staff and associates
who spoke to Reuters, but asked not to be named because of
ongoing investigations into the exchange's collapse.
Creditors who want to know how Mt. Gox at one point lost
some $500 million worth of bitcoin and another $27 million in
cash from its bank accounts, are seeking answers from Karpeles,
who has spent recent days huddled in meetings with lawyers in
Tokyo.
Mt. Gox and its lawyers declined repeated requests for
comment for this article.
Lawyers for Karpeles told a U.S. judge last week that he was
"not willing" to travel to the United States - as ordered by the
judge to answer questions in a bankruptcy court - until his
attorneys can "get up to speed" on a new subpoena from the U.S.
Treasury Department. Karpeles doesn't want to go
to the U.S. as he fears he could be arrested by authorities
there, a person familiar with his thinking said.
"Regardless of whether it was a massive fraud or whether he
was just grossly negligent, at the end of the day he's at
fault," said Steven Woodrow, a lawyer representing a U.S. class
action against Karpeles brought by Mt. Gox creditors.
Mt. Gox's bid to resuscitate its business was dismissed by a
Tokyo court on Wednesday, and the court-appointed administrator
said that meant the firm was likely to be liquidated. He added
that Karpeles was likely to be investigated for liability in the
exchange's collapse.
THE MAGICAL TUX
In its bankruptcy filing, Mt. Gox said 750,000 customer
bitcoins and another 100,000 belonging to the exchange were
stolen due to a software security flaw. Karpeles has told others
he has been hurt by accusations he masterminded the theft, and
wants to return the bitcoins and cash to some 127,000 creditors.
Karpeles, who has said he is reluctant to appear in public
because of safety concerns, relieves stress by driving around
Tokyo at night in a Honda Civic he bought as a company car at
Mt. Gox, people close to him said. He lives alone with his cat,
Tibane, whose exploits he used to chronicle on now-deleted
Flickr and YouTube accounts.
The cat's name, chosen by Karpeles' late grandmother,
inspired the name of his first company, Tibanne, which he set up
in October 2009 in Japan. His employer at the time, software
platform distributor Nexway, had transferred him to the country
earlier that year.
Born in Chenove, in the Burgundy region of France, Karpeles
wrote his first computer program aged 10. He wrote on his blog
that he "never really felt at home in France," and has not been
back since moving to Japan five years ago.
Shy and fearful of confrontation, the self-proclaimed "geek"
felt comfortable in Japan, where he could also indulge his love
of manga, video games and cosplay - a combination of "costume"
and "play", where people dress as characters from Japanese
anime, graphic manga novels and video games. Karpeles found
solace in online communities, where he was known as "The Magical
Tux", a reference to the penguin mascot of open-source operating
system Linux.
His escapism into virtual worlds was accompanied by what
some former associates describe as a lack of interest in how
running afoul of law and regulation could threaten his business
and reputation.
According to blog posts Karpeles wrote in 2006, he was
arrested twice in France before he was 21 for computer
fraud-related charges. One resulted in a 3-month suspended
sentence. French authorities in Tokyo said they had seen
confirmation of one prior conviction, but did not have details.
In Japan, Karpeles was sued by a customer in 2012 who
claimed he had paid 15,000 euros ($20,700) for a website to be
developed that was never built. Tokyo District Court ruled last
May that Karpeles had to return the money.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security seized $5.5 million
in Mt. Gox bank accounts in 2013, saying the exchange had been
late to register as a money transmitter.
"A NICE EXPERIMENT"
Karpeles became interested in bitcoin when a customer of his
web-hosting services wanted to pay in the digital currency.
Unlike other early fans of bitcoin, Karpeles had no particular
interest in the libertarian philosophy that drove many early
bitcoin adopters. Instead, he told Reuters in a 2013 interview,
he was interested in the technology as a "nice experiment".
He met the founder of Mt. Gox, U.S. entrepreneur Jed
McCaleb, on IRC, an online chat platform. McCaleb, nervous about
regulatory scrutiny on bitcoin, wanted rid of the exchange and
sold it to Karpeles in March 2011 for no upfront fee, people
with knowledge of the deal said. Karpeles told others he had
later paid McCaleb a small fee, calling it "a very good deal".
McCaleb could not be reached for comment.
Mt. Gox's user base mushroomed from 3,000 to 50,000 within
three months as bitcoin gained traction. Unable to keep up with
customer support queries, Karpeles hired his first five
employees in June of that year, shortly after the company said
in public announcements that it believed one or more hackers
broke into the exchange's database and drove the price of
bitcoin down to zero.
Dazed by that security breach, a former employer said,
Karpeles retreated to build a more secure trading platform but
left the exchange offline, with thousands of emails from
bewildered users unanswered until a group of bitcoin enthusiasts
volunteered to come in to help. One was Roger Ver, who says he
was stunned when Karpeles proposed they resume work on Monday
rather than work through the weekend to solve the crisis.
"He wasn't ever focused on Mt. Gox like he should have
been," said Ver.
As the exchange's business grew, Karpeles hired more staff
to work in programming, customer support and user verification,
eventually taking space in a central Tokyo office with 30
employees, with another dozen contractors overseas.
ROBOTS, EXERCISE BALLS
Karpeles wanted to be liked, three former employees say. He
bought lunch for the entire staff and spent thousands of dollars
on gadgets and equipment to make the office more "fun" -
exercise balls for chairs, beer steins and robots. Late last
year, in the middle of increasingly strained times for Mt. Gox,
he spent an afternoon putting up a hammock in the recreation
room.
But staff found it galling that the boss was buying these
goodies even while he refused to give pay raises. They also
became frustrated as they waited for Karpeles to authorise
decisions or make progress on simple tasks. Developers, stuck
without direct access to the Mt. Gox source code, resorted to
playing video games, people inside the company at the time say.
Employees were also concerned that Karpeles' tight grip on
all company affairs was causing a bottleneck: he was the only
person who could access the exchange's bank accounts and bitcoin
holdings and resolve requests by traders to cash out.
Former employees say they asked Karpeles to share the
passwords to Mt. Gox's bitcoin wallets in case he became
incapacitated or unable to access the data. He refused, leaving
him as the only person able to piece together the passwords,
written on paper stored at his home, the office, and an
undisclosed location.
Karpeles' secrecy extended to the company accounts, which he
refused to show to prospective investors who came to the company
with proposals, according to former employees. Mandalah, a Tokyo
PR firm that worked for Mt. Gox, was also frustrated by
Karpeles' lack of interest in outreach and business growth,
according to people with knowledge of the matter. Mandalah
declined to comment.
As other competing exchanges developed more sophisticated
trading systems, Karpeles diverted his attention from the
exchange to buy an unrelated software company called 3D Shade
and began to work on launching a 'Bitcoin Cafe' - which would
accept the digital currency as payment - on the ground floor of
the office, according to records and former staff.
Karpeles was planning to serve quiche and apple pies he'd
made himself in the cafe, which would also showcase a
point-of-sales system he had spent hours tinkering with, a
former employee said. The cafe never opened.
