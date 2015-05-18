STOCKHOLM May 18 The world's first regulated security tracking the value of bitcoin started trading on Monday in Stockholm, rising slightly in comparatively high volumes.

The security, Bitcoin Tracker One, debuted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange and is traded in Swedish crowns. It will help institutional and retail investors seeking more transparency in exposure to virtual currency bitcoin, said Nasdaq's head of European listings, Adam Kostyal.

Bitcoin's value has been highly volatile, having peaked at over $1,200 in late 2013 before crashing in the wake of a $500 million hacking attack on the Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox in early 2014.

The currency is not backed by any government or central bank and floats freely, fluctuating according to user demand. One bitcoin is currently worth around $235.

Bitcoin Tracker One was issued by Swedish bitcoin tracker XBT Provider after receiving authorisation from Sweden's financial watchdog last month.

In April, bitcoin payment processor Coinbase opened an exchange and online wallet service in the UK, allowing people to convert sterling into bitcoin.

This month, ItBit Trust Company, LLC, a bitcoin exchange, was granted a charter under New York State's banking law, becoming the first virtual currency company to receive a charter in the state. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Susan Fenton)