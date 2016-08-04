UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 3 Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange Bitfinex said late on Wednesday that after a security breach on its website it will temporarily disable trading, making deposits and withdrawals.
The announcement was made on its website.
Bitfinex also said it is working to restore limited service to its trading platform.
On Tuesday, Bitfinex announced that it discovered a security breach, with about 120,000 bitcoins, or about $70 million, stolen from customer accounts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts