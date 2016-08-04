NEW YORK Aug 3 Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange Bitfinex said late on Wednesday that after a security breach on its website it will temporarily disable trading, making deposits and withdrawals.

The announcement was made on its website.

Bitfinex also said it is working to restore limited service to its trading platform.

On Tuesday, Bitfinex announced that it discovered a security breach, with about 120,000 bitcoins, or about $70 million, stolen from customer accounts. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)