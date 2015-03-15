Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HANNOVER, Germany, March 15 Bitkom president Dieter Kempf says
* Bitkom hikes 2015 sales forecast for german information technology and telecoms industry to 1.5 percent (from 0.6 percent)
* Expects the sector to post 2015 sales of 155.5 bln euros
* Expects 26,000 jobs to be created in the sector this year
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order