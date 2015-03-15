HANNOVER, Germany, March 15 Bitkom president Dieter Kempf says

* Bitkom hikes 2015 sales forecast for german information technology and telecoms industry to 1.5 percent (from 0.6 percent)

* Expects the sector to post 2015 sales of 155.5 bln euros

* Expects 26,000 jobs to be created in the sector this year

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen)