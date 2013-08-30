LONDON Aug 30 Online gambling company
bwin.party warned that full-year revenue would fall by
up to 17 percent as it shrinks its business and focuses on
nationally regulated markets.
The company, formed by the 2011 merger of PartyGaming and
Bwin Interactive Entertainment, on Friday said its earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA)fell a third to 60.7 million euros in the six months to
the end of June. Revenues fell 16 percent to 342.5 million
euros.
"Full year revenue expected to be between 14 percent and 17
percent below 2012 with clean EBITDA margins likely to be 2
percent lower than 2012," the company said.